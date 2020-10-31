Trending:
49ers activate RB Coleman, CB Williams from IR

By The Associated Press
October 31, 2020 6:49 pm
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have activated running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback K’Waun Williams from the injured reserve list.

The Niners also placed running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain and activated receiver River Cracraft and safety Johnathan Cyprien from the practice squad on Saturday.

Coleman has been out since injuring his knee in Week 2 and Williams hurt his knee in Week 4. Both will be able to play Sunday at Seattle.

The Niners also announced that receiver Richie James Jr. (ankle) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (groin) have been downgraded from doubtful to out. Defensive lineman Kentavius Street has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

