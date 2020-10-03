On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

49ers activate Samuel, promote Hasty from practice squad

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 5:36 pm
< a min read
      

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have activated receiver Deebo Samuel from injured reserve and promoted running back JaMycal Hasty to the active roster.

The Niners also announced on Saturday that cornerback Jamar Taylor and linebacker Joe Walker have been elevated from the practice for Sunday night’s game against Philadelphia.

San Francisco created roster spots for Samuel and Hasty by placing edge rusher Dee Ford and tight end Jordan Reed on injured reserve. Ford missed the past two games with a bad back and there’s no prognosis for his return. Reed sprained his knee last week and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Samuel broke his foot during informal offseason workouts with teammates in June and missed the first three games of the season.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three TDs as a rookie last season and also made big contributions in the running game. He had 14 carries for 159 yards and three scores.

Hasty had two carries for 9 yards in his debut last week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane