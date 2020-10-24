On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
49ers place Mostert on IR, add 2 safeties to roster

By The Associated Press
October 24, 2020 5:20 pm
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have placed running back Raheem Mostert on injured reserve and activated safeties Johnathan Cyprien and Jared Mayden from the practice squad.

The Niners made the moves to add two safeties to the active roster on Saturday because starters Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward have been ruled out for Sunday’s game at New England with injuries.

Mostert went down with a high ankle sprain last week against the Rams and will miss a few weeks.

The Niners also placed rookie receiver Jauan Jennings on the practice squad injured reserve list.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

