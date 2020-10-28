Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Aaron Long scores in 89th, Red Bulls beat Revolution 1-0

By The Associated Press
October 28, 2020 10:39 pm
< a min read
      

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Long scored in the 89th minute and the New York Red Bulls beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Wednesday night. Both teams clinched playoff spots later when FC Dallas beat Inter Miami.

Long put away a half-volley from the top of the 6-yard box after Tim Parker’s re-directed a corner kick by Alejandro Romero Gamarra.

Ryan Meara had two saves for his third shutout of the season. New York (8-8-5) is unbeaten in its last five games, but has just two wins in its last seven.

New England (7-6-8) is winless, with two losses, in its last three games.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison enjoys cool fall morning at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota