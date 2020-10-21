Aaron Lynch comes out of retirement, looks to rejoin Jaguars

Trending:
By The Associated Press
October 21, 2020 6:09 pm
1 min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran defensive end/linebacker Aaron Lynch has unretired and been reinstated to Jacksonville’s roster.

Lynch walked away in August, just a few days into training camp. It was another blow to a position group that had two opt-outs, two season-ending injuries and another setback when defensive tackle Rodney Gunter was forced to step away from football because of an enlarged heart.

Lynch was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. He will have to go through COVID-19 protocols before he’s allowed to return to the facility. The Jaguars (1-5) will get to see him practice before deciding whether to activate him to the 53-man roster.

They surely could use some help considering they are tied for last in the league with five sacks and have lost five in a row heading across the country to play the Los Angeles Chargers (1-4). Josh Allen (knee) has missed the past two games but is expected to return this week.

Jacksonville was so thin at linebacker that it traded for Tennessee reserve Kamalei Correa last week and started him against Detroit days later.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Lynch was a fifth-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2014. He has 105 tackles, including 20 sacks, in 73 games.

He spent the past two seasons with Chicago.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

