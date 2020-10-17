Adkins runs for 101 yards and a TD, Army beats UTSA 28-16

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 5:26 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Anthony Adkins had a career-best 66-yard touchdown run and finished with 101 yards to lead Army to a 28-16 victory over UTSA on Saturday.

Adkins had just eight carries and scored in the first quarter. Army (5-1) then added a touchdown run per quarter each from Jakobi Buchanan, Tyhier Tyler, and freshman quarterback Cade Ballard.

Tyler led the Black Knights with 19 carries and had 95 yards rushing. Tyler’s 37-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter stretched the lead to 21-10. Buchanan had 10 carries for 40 yards and a 5-yard score. Ballard carried the ball three times and had his first career touchdown run, a 5-yarder in the fourth.

Sincere McCormick had 133 yards rushing for UTSA (3-3). Hunter Duplessis stretched his nation-leading field-goal streak to 21 with a career-best 50-yarder, but had extra-point attempt blocked.

Frank Harris threw his first pass of the game, an 11-yard TD to Zakhari Franklin in the corner of the end zone, to pull the Roadrunners to 21-16.

With his 45th win, Army coach Jeff Monken surpassed Bob Sutton (1991-99) for fourth place in the program.

Attendance was capped at 17% capacity with physical distancing measures in place at the 78,203-seat Alamodome.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

