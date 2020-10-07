On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Akinola scores, Toronto FC beats Revolution 1-0 to tie Crew

By The Associated Press
October 7, 2020 10:27 pm
< a min read
      

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Ayo Akinola scored and Toronto FC beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Wednesday night to tie Eastern Conference rival Columbus for the MLS lead.

Akinola, a 20-year-old homegrown, has eight goals in 10 appearances this season. He sprinted onto a through ball and outmuscled defender Andrew Farrell before flicking in a side-netter in the 29th minute.

Toronto (10-2-4) has won four in a row and is unbeaten in its last six games.

New England (5-4-7), which had 60% possession and outshot Toronto 13-6, had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

Toronto improved to 3-10-5 against New England.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service announces a new stamp to celebrate Kwanzaa