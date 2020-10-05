On Air: Panel Discussions
Albania cancels friendly with war-troubled Armenia

By The Associated Press
October 5, 2020 9:01 am
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian soccer federation canceled a friendly match at Armenia on Monday because of the political upheaval in the former Soviet republic.

The federation said the friendly in Yerevan on Wednesday was canceled “due to the grave situation and the turmoil currently occurring in Armenia.”

Since late September, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with both sides accusing each other of launching attacks.

The friendly against Armenia was planned ahead of Albania’s Nations League matches next week in Kazakhstan and Lithuania.

Albania is second in Group C after two matches with three points. The group also incudes Belarus.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

