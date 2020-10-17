American League Championship Results

Year-by-year results of the American League Championship Series since divisional play began in 1969:
2020_Tampa Bay def. Houston, 4-3
2019_Houston def. New York, 4-2
2018_Boston def. Houston, 4-1
2017_Houston def. New York, 4-3
2016_Cleveland def. Toronto, 4-1
2015_Kansas City def. Toronto, 4-2
2014_Kansas City def. Baltimore, 4-0
2013_Boston def. Detroit, 4-2
2012_Detroit def. New York, 4-2
2011_Texas def. Detroit, 4-2
2010_Texas def. New York, 4-2
2009_New York def. Los Angeles, 4-2
2008_Tampa Bay def. Boston, 4-3
2007_Boston def. Cleveland, 4-3
2006_Detroit def. Oakland, 4-0
2005_Chicago def. Los Angeles, 4-1
2004_Boston def. New York, 4-3
2003_New York def. Boston, 4-3
2002_Anaheim def. Minnesota 4-1
2001_New York def. Seattle, 4-1
2000_New York def. Seattle, 4-2
1999_New York def. Boston, 4-1
1998_New York def. Cleveland, 4-2
1997_Cleveland def. Baltimore, 4-2
1996_New York def. Baltimore, 4-1
1995_Cleveland def. Seattle, 4-2
1994_strike
1993_Toronto def. Chicago, 4-2
1992_Toronto def. Oakland, 4-2
1991_Minnesota def. Toronto, 4-1
1990_Oakland def. Boston, 4-0
1989_Oakland def. Toronto, 4-1
1988_Oakland def. Boston, 4-0
1987_Minnesota def. Detroit, 4-1
1986_Boston def. California, 4-3
1985_Kansas City def. Toronto, 4-3
1984_Detroit def. Kansas City, 3-0
1983_Baltimore def. Chicago, 3-1
1982_Milwaukee def. California, 3-2
1981_New York def. Oakland, 3-0
1980_Kansas City def. New York, 3-0
1979_Baltimore def. California, 3-1
1978_New York def. Kansas City, 3-1
1977_New York def. Kansas City, 3-2
1976_New York def. Kansas City, 3-2
1975_Boston def. Oakland, 3-0
1974_Oakland def. Baltimore, 3-1
1973_Oakland def. Baltimore, 3-2
1972_Oakland def. Detroit, 3-2
1971_Baltimore def. Oakland, 3-0
1970_Baltimore def. Minnesota, 3-0
1969_Baltimore def. Minnesota, 3-0
