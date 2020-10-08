Another huge SEC game: No. 3 Georgia hosts No. 14 Tennessee

No. 14 Tennessee (2-0) at No. 3 Georgia (2-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS).

Line: Georgia by 12 1/2.

Series record: Georgia leads 24-23-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Georgia is trying to navigate a brutal three-game stretch that began last week with an impressive victory over then-No. 7 Auburn and moves on next week to a huge showdown at No. 2 Alabama. This gauntlet will go a long way toward determining if the Bulldogs are a serious national championship contender. Tennessee has a chance to re-establish itself as a power in the SEC East. The Volunteers are riding an eight-game winning streak that goes back to last season, but none of those victories have been over a ranked team.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett vs. Tennessee’s defense. A former walk-on, Bennett has surprisingly emerged as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback after being buried far down the depth chart most of the summer. The fourth-year junior turned in an impressive performances against Arkansas and Auburn, spreading the ball around and limiting mistakes.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tennessee: OT Cade Mays. All eyes will be on the lineman who suited up for the Bulldogs the past two seasons, then transferred to Tennessee and received a waiver that allowed him to play right away. While both sides played down any drama, there are sure to be some hard feelings after Mays’ attorney described the situation at Georgia as a “toxic environment.”

Georgia: RB Zamir White. The sophomore known as “Zeus” leads the Bulldogs in rushing with 159 yards and three touchdowns. But that’s only part of his story. White is also a key member of the special teams, collecting his first blocked punt in the season opener.

FACTS & FIGURES

Tennessee’s winning streak is the second-longest in FBS and tied with Notre Dame for the longest Power 5 streak. This is the team’s best run since 11 straight victories in 2015-16. … This game was originally scheduled for Nov. 14 before the pandemic prompted the SEC to go with a 10-game, league-only slate. … Georgia WR Kearis Jackson has become a favorite target for Bennett. After posting career highs of six catches for 62 yards against Arkansas, Jackson burned Auburn for nine catches and 147 yards. … Tennessee ran for 232 yards against Missouri, led by Eric Gray with 105 yards. … After leading the country in scoring defense and rushing defense a year ago, Georgia is off to another dominating start. The Bulldogs have surrendered just one touchdown and 16 points.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.