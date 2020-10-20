Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

By The Associated Press
October 20, 2020 2:01 pm
1 min read
      

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 19, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Seattle Seahawks (9) 5 0 0 377 1
2. Kansas City Chiefs (2) 5 1 0 366 3
3. Pittsburgh Steelers 5 0 0 362 4
4. Tennessee Titans (1) 5 0 0 351 6
5. Baltimore Ravens 5 1 0 340 5
6. Green Bay Packers 4 1 0 315 2
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4 2 0 307 14
8. Chicago Bears 5 1 0 296 13
9. Buffalo Bills 4 2 0 289 8
10. New Orleans Saints 3 2 0 282 11
11. Los Angeles Rams 4 2 0 257 7
12. Las Vegas Raiders 3 2 0 243 12
13. Arizona Cardinals 4 2 0 228 17
14. Cleveland Browns 4 2 0 222 10
15. Indianapolis Colts 4 2 0 221 15
16. San Francisco 49ers 3 3 0 208 20
17. New England Patriots 2 3 0 207 9
18. Miami Dolphins 3 3 0 190 18
19. Carolina Panthers 3 3 0 176 16
20. Denver Broncos 2 3 0 153 27
21. Detroit Lions 2 3 0 132 26
22. Los Angeles Chargers 1 4 0 124 21
23. Philadelphia Eagles 1 4 1 116 22
24. Dallas Cowboys 2 4 0 112 18
25. Houston Texans 1 5 0 99 25
26. Cincinnati Bengals 1 4 1 79 24
27. Minnesota Vikings 1 5 0 78 23
27. Atlanta Falcons 1 5 0 78 30
29. New York Giants 1 5 0 46 31
30. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 5 0 39 28
31. Washington Football Team 1 5 0 31 29
32. New York Jets 0 6 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

        Read more Sports News news.

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates land safely back on Earth