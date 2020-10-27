AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Pittsburgh Steelers (7) 6 0 0 378 3 2. Kansas City Chiefs (4) 6 1 0 376 2 3. Baltimore Ravens (1) 5 1 0 347 5 4. Seattle Seahawks 5 1 0 336 1 5. Green Bay Packers 5 1 0 335 6 6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 2 0 329 7 7. Tennessee Titans 5 1 0 326 4 8. New Orleans Saints 4 2 0 289 10 9. Buffalo Bills 5 2 0 284 9 10. Los Angeles Rams 5 2 0 278 11 11. Arizona Cardinals 5 2 0 273 13 12. Chicago Bears 5 2 0 244 8 13. San Francisco 49ers 4 3 0 238 16 14. Cleveland Browns 5 2 0 230 14 15. Indianapolis Colts 4 2 0 225 15 16. Las Vegas Raiders 3 3 0 208 12 17. Miami Dolphins 3 3 0 180 18 18. New England Patriots 2 4 0 170 17 19. Carolina Panthers 3 4 0 166 19 20. Detroit Lions 3 3 0 162 21 21. Philadelphia Eagles 2 4 1 144 23 22. Los Angeles Chargers 2 4 0 142 22 23. Denver Broncos 2 4 0 133 20 24. Washington Football Team 2 5 0 100 31 25. Houston Texans 1 6 0 82 25 26. Cincinnati Bengals 1 5 1 81 26 27. Minnesota Vikings 1 5 0 74 27 28. Atlanta Falcons 1 6 0 62 27 29. Dallas Cowboys 2 5 0 58 24 30. New York Giants 1 6 0 40 29 31. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 6 0 34 30 32. New York Jets 0 7 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

