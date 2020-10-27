AP Pro32-Power Rankings

On Air: Innovation in Government
By The Associated Press
October 27, 2020 2:00 pm
1 min read
      

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (7) 6 0 0 378 3
2. Kansas City Chiefs (4) 6 1 0 376 2
3. Baltimore Ravens (1) 5 1 0 347 5
4. Seattle Seahawks 5 1 0 336 1
5. Green Bay Packers 5 1 0 335 6
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 2 0 329 7
7. Tennessee Titans 5 1 0 326 4
8. New Orleans Saints 4 2 0 289 10
9. Buffalo Bills 5 2 0 284 9
10. Los Angeles Rams 5 2 0 278 11
11. Arizona Cardinals 5 2 0 273 13
12. Chicago Bears 5 2 0 244 8
13. San Francisco 49ers 4 3 0 238 16
14. Cleveland Browns 5 2 0 230 14
15. Indianapolis Colts 4 2 0 225 15
16. Las Vegas Raiders 3 3 0 208 12
17. Miami Dolphins 3 3 0 180 18
18. New England Patriots 2 4 0 170 17
19. Carolina Panthers 3 4 0 166 19
20. Detroit Lions 3 3 0 162 21
21. Philadelphia Eagles 2 4 1 144 23
22. Los Angeles Chargers 2 4 0 142 22
23. Denver Broncos 2 4 0 133 20
24. Washington Football Team 2 5 0 100 31
25. Houston Texans 1 6 0 82 25
26. Cincinnati Bengals 1 5 1 81 26
27. Minnesota Vikings 1 5 0 74 27
28. Atlanta Falcons 1 6 0 62 27
29. Dallas Cowboys 2 5 0 58 24
30. New York Giants 1 6 0 40 29
31. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 6 0 34 30
32. New York Jets 0 7 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

