AP source: 2 more Titans test positive in COVID-19 outbreak

By TERESA M. WALKER
October 2, 2020 10:39 am
1 min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says two more Tennessee Titans players tested positive for COVID-19, raising the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

The NFL already had postponed the Titans’ game Sunday against Pittsburgh. That came a day after the league said it hoped the teams would play Monday or Tuesday. But another positive test result Thursday led to the postponement.

Then two additional positive test results came in Friday, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans had announced the latest results.

The Minnesota Vikings (0-3) again had no positive test results Friday, leaving them on target to visit Houston (0-3) on Sunday as scheduled after losing 31-30 to the Titans last week. The Viking returned to work inside their facility on Thursday.

The Titans instead find themselves on an unexpected bye, hoping to return to work inside their own building Monday or Tuesday. But further testing could delay that return, and more positives could jeopardize the Titans’ next scheduled game Oct. 11 against the Buffalo Bills in Nashville.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

        Read more Sports News news.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

