AP Top 25 Schedule

No. 14 Wisconsin (0-0) vs. Illinois, 8 p.m. BTN
No. 1 Clemson (5-0) vs. Syracuse, Noon ACC
No. 2 Alabama (4-0) at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. CBS
No. 3 Notre Dame (4-0) at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m. ABC
No. 5 Ohio State (0-0) vs. Nebraska, Noon FOX
No. 6 Oklahoma State (3-0) vs. No. 17 Iowa State, 3:30 p.m. FOX
No. 8 Penn State (0-0) at Indiana, 3:30 p.m. FS1
No. 9 Cincinnati (3-0) at No. 16 SMU, 9 p.m. ESPN2
No. 11 Miami (4-1) vs. Virginia, 8 p.m. ACCN
No. 12 BYU (5-0) vs. Texas State, 10:15 p.m. ESPN
No. 14 North Carolina (3-1) vs. No. 23 NC State, Noon ESPN
No. 18 Michigan (0-0) at No. 21 Minnesota, 7;30 p.m. ABC
No. 19 Virginia Tech (3-1) at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m. ESPN3
No. 20 Kansas State (3-1) vs. Kansas, Noon FS1
No. 22 Marshall (4-0) vs. Florida Atlantic, 2:30 p.m.
No. 25 Coastal Carolina (4-0) vs. Georgia Southern, Noon ESPNU
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments