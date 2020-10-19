On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Arizona 38, Dallas 10

By The Associated Press
October 19, 2020 11:29 pm
Arizona 0 21 7 10 38
Dallas 0 3 0 7 10

Second Quarter

Ari_Kirk 6 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 12:58.

Ari_Drake 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 10:31.

Ari_Kirk 80 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 4:43.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 34, :10.

Third Quarter

Ari_K.Murray 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 7:53.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_FG Gonzalez 26, 8:54.

Dal_Cooper 1 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 2:48.

Ari_Drake 69 run (Gonzalez kick), 1:49.

A_25,174.

___

Ari Dal
First downs 22 27
Total Net Yards 438 344
Rushes-yards 35-261 27-97
Passing 177 247
Punt Returns 1–1 2-1
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-28
Interceptions Ret. 2-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 9-24-0 34-54-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-11 3-19
Punts 4-37.8 3-43.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-2
Penalties-Yards 7-43 6-36
Time of Possession 26:23 33:37

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, Drake 20-164, K.Murray 10-74, Edmonds 5-23. Dallas, Elliott 12-49, Pollard 10-31, Dowdle 3-13, Dalton 2-4.

PASSING_Arizona, K.Murray 9-24-0-188. Dallas, Dalton 34-54-2-266.

RECEIVING_Arizona, Fitzgerald 3-22, Kirk 2-86, Hopkins 2-73, Edmonds 1-6, Daniels 1-1. Dallas, Elliott 8-31, Cooper 7-79, Lamb 7-64, Schultz 4-35, Gallup 2-23, N.Brown 2-15, C.Wilson 2-10, Pollard 2-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 58.

