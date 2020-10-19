Arizona 38, Dallas 10

|Arizona
|0
|21
|7
|10
|—
|38
|Dallas
|0
|3
|0
|7
|—
|10
Second Quarter
Ari_Kirk 6 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 12:58.
Ari_Drake 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 10:31.
Ari_Kirk 80 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 4:43.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 34, :10.
Third Quarter
Ari_K.Murray 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 7:53.
Fourth Quarter
Ari_FG Gonzalez 26, 8:54.
Dal_Cooper 1 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 2:48.
Ari_Drake 69 run (Gonzalez kick), 1:49.
A_25,174.
___
|
|Ari
|Dal
|First downs
|22
|27
|Total Net Yards
|438
|344
|Rushes-yards
|35-261
|27-97
|Passing
|177
|247
|Punt Returns
|1–1
|2-1
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-28
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-24-0
|34-54-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-11
|3-19
|Punts
|4-37.8
|3-43.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|7-43
|6-36
|Time of Possession
|26:23
|33:37
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Arizona, Drake 20-164, K.Murray 10-74, Edmonds 5-23. Dallas, Elliott 12-49, Pollard 10-31, Dowdle 3-13, Dalton 2-4.
PASSING_Arizona, K.Murray 9-24-0-188. Dallas, Dalton 34-54-2-266.
RECEIVING_Arizona, Fitzgerald 3-22, Kirk 2-86, Hopkins 2-73, Edmonds 1-6, Daniels 1-1. Dallas, Elliott 8-31, Cooper 7-79, Lamb 7-64, Schultz 4-35, Gallup 2-23, N.Brown 2-15, C.Wilson 2-10, Pollard 2-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 58.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments