Atlanta 1, Miami 1

By The Associated Press
October 14, 2020 10:13 pm
Atlanta 0 1 1
Miami 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Miami, Shea, 3 (Morgan), 80th minute; 2, Atlanta, Mulraney, 1 (Damm), 83rd.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; Miami, John McCarthy, Drake Callender.

Yellow Cards_Remedi, Atlanta, 8th; Lennon, Atlanta, 48th; Jahn, Atlanta, 69th; Wyke, Atlanta, 86th; Trapp, Miami, 90th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Jose Da Silva, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Manuel Castro (Jurgen Damm, 57th), Emerson Hyndman, Jeff Larentowicz (Mo Adams, 57th), Eric Remedi; Jon Gallagher (Erick Torres, 81st+2), Adam Jahn (Jake Mulraney, 70th), Brooks Lennon (Laurence Wyke, 81st).

Miami_John McCarthy; Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Dylan Nealis, Ben Sweat; Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan, Matias Pellegrini (Brek Shea, 77th), Wil Trapp, Victor Ulloa (Federico Higuain, 87th); Gonzalo Higuain.

