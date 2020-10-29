Atlanta 25, Carolina 17

|Atlanta
|6
|10
|3
|6
|—
|25
|Carolina
|7
|7
|3
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 20, 11:14.
Car_Samuel 12 run (Slye kick), 8:14.
Atl_FG Koo 37, 2:36.
Second Quarter
Car_Samuel 29 pass from Bridgewater (Slye kick), 12:40.
Atl_Ryan 13 run (Koo kick), 8:02.
Atl_FG Koo 36, :00.
Third Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 29, 6:22.
Car_FG Slye 39, 2:59.
Fourth Quarter
Atl_Gurley 3 run (kick failed), 11:01.
A_5,240.
___
|
|Atl
|Car
|First downs
|28
|18
|Total Net Yards
|401
|304
|Rushes-yards
|36-131
|22-147
|Passing
|270
|157
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-46
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-3
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-30-1
|16-27-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-11
|3-22
|Punts
|1-39.0
|2-39.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-63
|6-30
|Time of Possession
|36:30
|23:30
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Atlanta, Hill 11-55, Gurley 18-46, Ryan 6-27, Ollison 1-3. Carolina, Davis 13-66, Bridgewater 5-30, Chinn 1-28, Samuel 3-23.
PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 21-30-1-281. Carolina, Bridgewater 15-23-1-176, Walker 1-4-0-3.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, J.Jones 7-137, Hurst 5-54, Ridley 3-42, Gage 2-25, Blake 2-14, Hill 2-9. Carolina, Anderson 5-48, Samuel 4-31, Thomas 3-28, Moore 2-55, Davis 1-11, Manhertz 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
