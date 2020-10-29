Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Atlanta 25, Carolina 17

By The Associated Press
October 29, 2020 11:31 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta 6 10 3 6 25
Carolina 7 7 3 0 17

First Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 20, 11:14.

Car_Samuel 12 run (Slye kick), 8:14.

Atl_FG Koo 37, 2:36.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn why shopping for health insurance this year is more important than ever in this exclusive ebook.

Second Quarter

Car_Samuel 29 pass from Bridgewater (Slye kick), 12:40.

Atl_Ryan 13 run (Koo kick), 8:02.

Atl_FG Koo 36, :00.

Third Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 29, 6:22.

Car_FG Slye 39, 2:59.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_Gurley 3 run (kick failed), 11:01.

A_5,240.

___

Atl Car
First downs 28 18
Total Net Yards 401 304
Rushes-yards 36-131 22-147
Passing 270 157
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-46
Interceptions Ret. 1-3 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-30-1 16-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-11 3-22
Punts 1-39.0 2-39.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-63 6-30
Time of Possession 36:30 23:30

___

        Read more Sports News news.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Hill 11-55, Gurley 18-46, Ryan 6-27, Ollison 1-3. Carolina, Davis 13-66, Bridgewater 5-30, Chinn 1-28, Samuel 3-23.

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 21-30-1-281. Carolina, Bridgewater 15-23-1-176, Walker 1-4-0-3.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, J.Jones 7-137, Hurst 5-54, Ridley 3-42, Gage 2-25, Blake 2-14, Hill 2-9. Carolina, Anderson 5-48, Samuel 4-31, Thomas 3-28, Moore 2-55, Davis 1-11, Manhertz 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Intelligence Analytics
11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Tennessee National Guard aircrew rescues injured hiker in North Carolina