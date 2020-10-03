Trending:
Atlanta 4, D.C. United 0

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 9:19 pm
Atlanta 2 2 4
D.C. United 0 0 0

First half_1, Atlanta, Gallagher, 2 (Lennon), 4th minute; 2, Atlanta, Lennon, 2, 41st.

Second half_3, Atlanta, Gallagher, 3 (Hyndman), 65th; 4, Atlanta, Jahn, 2 (Lennon), 70th.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Nyeman, D.C. United, 20th; Bello, Atlanta, 30th; Robinson, Atlanta, 37th; Hyndman, Atlanta, 43rd; Asad, D.C. United, 90th+5.

Red Cards_Brillant, D.C. United, 85th.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Matthew Nelson, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Matt Franz.

___

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello (Jurgen Damm, 78th), Franco Escobar, Miles Robinson (Edgar Castillo, 78th), Anton Walkes; Mo Adams (Laurence Wyke, 81st), Emerson Hyndman, Jeff Larentowicz; Jon Gallagher, Adam Jahn (Manuel Castro, 84th), Brooks Lennon.

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora, Chris Odoi-Atsem; Yamil Asad, Junior Moreno, Moses Nyeman (Kevin Paredes, 46th); Ola Kamara (Erik Sorga, 67th), Yordy Reyna (Donovan Pines, 87th), Griffin Yow (Julian Gressel, 46th).

