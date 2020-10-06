Atlanta 9, Miami 5

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|36
|9
|12
|9
|
|Berti 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Aguilar dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Ozuna dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|3
|4
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Brinson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pache rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Sierra cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|013
|000
|010
|—
|5
|Atlanta
|102
|000
|60x
|—
|9
E_Riley (1). LOB_Miami 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Cooper (1), Sierra (1), Ozuna (1), d’Arnaud (1). HR_Rojas (1), Acuña Jr. (1), d’Arnaud (1), Swanson (1).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara L,0-1
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|8
|García BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Hoyt
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|O’Day
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matzek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Smith W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Alcantara pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Alcantara (Acuña Jr.), Martin (Rojas). WP_Stanek.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bill Welke; Right, Stu Scheuwater; Left, Chris Guccione.
T_3:15.
