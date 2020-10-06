Trending:
Atlanta 9, Miami 5

By The Associated Press
October 6, 2020 5:42 pm
< a min read
      
Miami Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 9 5 Totals 36 9 12 9
Berti 2b 5 1 1 0 Acuña Jr. cf 4 2 2 1
Aguilar dh 5 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 1 0 0
Cooper 1b 4 1 1 2 Ozuna dh 5 2 2 2
B.Anderson 3b 4 1 3 1 d’Arnaud c 3 1 3 4
Rojas ss 3 1 1 1 Albies 2b 5 1 1 0
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 1 1 2
Brinson rf 3 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0
Joyce ph-rf 1 0 1 1 Markakis rf 4 0 1 0
Wallach c 3 0 0 0 Pache rf 0 0 0 0
Alfaro ph-c 1 0 0 0 Riley 3b 3 1 2 0
Sierra cf 4 1 2 0
Miami 013 000 010 5
Atlanta 102 000 60x 9

E_Riley (1). LOB_Miami 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Cooper (1), Sierra (1), Ozuna (1), d’Arnaud (1). HR_Rojas (1), Acuña Jr. (1), d’Arnaud (1), Swanson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Alcantara L,0-1 6 8 5 5 1 8
García BS,0-1 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
Hoyt 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Stanek 1 0 0 0 3 2
Atlanta
Fried 4 6 4 4 0 4
O’Day 1 1 0 0 0 1
Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 3
Smith W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Martin 1 2 1 1 0 1
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 2

Alcantara pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Alcantara (Acuña Jr.), Martin (Rojas). WP_Stanek.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bill Welke; Right, Stu Scheuwater; Left, Chris Guccione.

T_3:15.

