Atlanta looks to clinch pennant with victory over Los Angeles

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Atlanta Braves (35-25, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Atlanta: Max Fried (7-0, 2.25 ERA in regular season) Los Angeles: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.44 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

NLCS: Atlanta leads the series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will look to clinch a series win with a victory over Los Angeles in Game 6 of the NLCS.

The Dodgers were 21-9 on their home turf in 2020. Los Angeles has a team slugging percentage of .443 this postseason, Corey Seager leads them with a mark of .842, including nine extra base hits and 14 RBIs.

The Braves went 16-14 on the road in 2020. Atlanta has a team batting average of .248 this postseason, Freddie Freeman has led them with an average of .306, including five extra base hits and seven RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .585.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 56 RBIs and is batting .333.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Braves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

