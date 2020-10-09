On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Atlanta United FC plays New York in conference action

By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

New York Red Bulls (6-8-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (5-8-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC plays the New York Red Bulls in a conference matchup.

Atlanta United FC is 4-8-3 in conference matchups. Atlanta United FC is 1-3-1 when it scores just one goal.

The Red Bulls are 6-8-1 against Eastern Conference teams. New York is ninth in the Eastern Conference giving up 21 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. New York won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks Lennon has two goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC. Jon Gallagher has three goals over the last 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

Daniel Royer has four goals and two assists for New York this season. Omir Fernandez has two goals over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta United FC: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.8 assists, four shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

New York: 3-6-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 1.1 assists, 3.1 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Matheus Rossetto (injured), Jake Mulraney, JJ Williams, Erick Torres (injured).

New York: Patrick Seagrist (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

