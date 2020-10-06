Trending:
Atlanta United FC takes on Orlando City SC following Gallagher’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
October 6, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Orlando City SC (8-2-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (5-8-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jon Gallagher leads Atlanta United FC into a matchup with Orlando City SC after a two-goal outing against DC United.

Atlanta United FC is 4-8-2 against conference opponents. Atlanta United FC is 1-3-1 when it scores a single goal.

Orlando City SC is 8-1-3 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando City SC is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 81 shots on goal, averaging 5.4 per game. Orlando City SC is also third in MLS play with 34 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks Lennon leads Atlanta United FC with two assists. Gallagher has three goals over the last 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

Chris Mueller has four goals and five assists for Orlando City SC. Benji Michel has four goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta United FC: 3-5-2, averaging 1.3 goals, one assist, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Orlando City SC: 6-1-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.8 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Jake Mulraney, JJ Williams, Erick Torres (injured).

Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Jhegson Mendez, Tesho Akindele (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

