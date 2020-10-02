On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Atlanta United FC visits DC United on 3-game road slide

By The Associated Press
October 2, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Atlanta United FC (4-8-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (2-7-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington, D.C.; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC hits the road against DC United looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

DC United is 2-6-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. DC United has 10 of its 11 goals in the second half of matches.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Atlanta United FC is 3-8-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta United FC has given up 15 of its 19 goals conceded in the first half of games.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Gressel has one goal and one assist for DC United. Ola Kamara has two goals over the last 10 games for DC United.

Ezequiel Barco has two goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC so far this season. Jeff Larentowicz has two goals over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

        Read more Sports News news.

LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 1-6-3, averaging 0.5 goals, 0.1 assists, 2.4 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Atlanta United FC: 2-6-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.7 assists, four shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Russell Canouse (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Felipe Martins (injured), Mohammed Abu (injured).

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Jurgen Damm (injured), Jake Mulraney, JJ Williams, Erick Torres (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane