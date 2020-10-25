ATP World Tour European Open Results

Sunday
At Lotto Arena
Antwerp, Belgium
Purse: €394,800
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Sunday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Ugo Humbert, France, vs. Alex de Minaur (8), Australia, 6-1, 7-6 (4).
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers (2), Australia, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.
