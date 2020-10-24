ATP World Tour European Open Results

Saturday

At Lotto Arena

Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: €394,800

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Saturday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Ugo Humbert, France, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Alex de Minaur (8), Australia, def. Grigor Dimitrov (4), Bulgaria, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers (2), Australia, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, vs. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (5), Belgium, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

