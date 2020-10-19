Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

ATP World Tour European Open Results

By The Associated Press
October 19, 2020 7:31 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Lotto Arena

Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: €394,800

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Monday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Lloyd Harris (5), South Africa, def. Federico Coria (3), Argentina, 6-4, 6-0.

Marcos Giron (4), United States, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama (6), Japan, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Salvatore Caruso (1), Italy, def. Yuichi Sugita (8), Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Emil Ruusuvuori (7), Finland, def. Joao Sousa (2), Portugal, 1-1, ret.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe, United States, vs. Dusan Lajovic (6), Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Yannick Mertens and Michael Geerts, Belgium, def. Luca Nardi, Italy, and Zane Khan, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers (2), Australia, def. Luke Bambridge, Britain, and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates land safely back on Earth