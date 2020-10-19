ATP World Tour European Open Results

Monday
At Lotto Arena
Antwerp, Belgium
Purse: €394,800
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Monday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Lloyd Harris (5), South Africa, def. Federico Coria (3), Argentina, 6-4, 6-0.
Marcos Giron (4), United States, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama (6), Japan, 7-6 (1), 6-2.
Salvatore Caruso (1), Italy, def. Yuichi Sugita (8), Japan, 6-3, 6-4.
Emil Ruusuvuori (7), Finland, def. Joao Sousa (2), Portugal, 1-1, ret.
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-3, 6-2.
Frances Tiafoe, United States, vs. Dusan Lajovic (6), Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (6).
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Yannick Mertens and Michael Geerts, Belgium, def. Luca Nardi, Italy, and Zane Khan, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers (2), Australia, def. Luke Bambridge, Britain, and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-4, 7-5.
