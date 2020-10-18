ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Results

Sunday

At Sibur Arena

St. Petersburg, Russia

Purse: $1,243,790

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from St. Petersburg Open at Sibur Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Andrey Rublev (3), Russia, def. Borna Coric (7), Croatia, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (2), France, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

