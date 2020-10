ATP World Tour Vienna Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday

At Wiener Stadthalle

Vienna

Purse: €1,409,510

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

VIENNA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Erste Bank Open 500 at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 7-5, 6-3.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (2).

Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Jannik Sinner, Italy, 2-1, ret.

Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, vs. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, walkover.

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 6-1, 4-6, 10-8.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.