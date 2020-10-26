ATP World Tour Vienna Results

Monday

At Wiener Stadthalle

Vienna

Purse: €1,409,510

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

VIENNA (AP) _ Results Monday from Erste Bank Open 500 at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Kevin Anderson, South Africa, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Gael Monfils (7), France, 6-1, 2-0, ret.

Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-2.

Jurij Rodionov, Austria, vs. Denis Shapovalov (8), Canada, 6-4, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, and Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Karol Drzewiecki and Szymon Walkow, Poland, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak, Austria, 7-5, 6-7 (1), 10-5.

