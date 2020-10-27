ATP World Tour Vienna Results

Tuesday

At Wiener Stadthalle

Vienna

Purse: €1,409,510

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

VIENNA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Erste Bank Open 500 at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Attila Balazs, Hungary, 6-3, 7-5.

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-3, 4-5, ret.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-3.

Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, def. Vitaliy Sachko, Ukraine, 6-4, 7-5.

Cristian Garin, Chile, vs. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-7 (9), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Robert Farah, Colombia, and Fabrice Martin, France, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-3.

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (4), France, 7-6 (9), 3-6, 10-2.

