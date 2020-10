ATP World Tour Vienna Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday

At Wiener Stadthalle

Vienna

Purse: €1,409,510

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

VIENNA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Erste Bank Open 500 at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, def. Jason Jung, Taiwan, 6-3, 6-1.

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-4.

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 7-5, 7-5.

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 7-6 (11), 6-3.

Kevin Anderson, South Africa, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 7-5, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-2, 7-5.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (3), Brazil, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Raven Klaasen, South Africa, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 10-7.

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Robert Farah, Colombia, and Fabrice Martin, France, vs. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-2.

