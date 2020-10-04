Trending:
Baltimore 31, Washington 17

By The Associated Press
October 4, 2020 3:59 pm
Baltimore 7 14 7 3 31
Washington 0 10 0 7 17

First Quarter

Bal_Ingram 1 run (Tucker kick), 2:09.

Second Quarter

Bal_Jackson 50 run (Tucker kick), 9:56.

Was_Gibson 2 run (Hopkins kick), 4:41.

Bal_Andrews 25 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 1:49.

Was_FG Hopkins 43, :00.

Third Quarter

Bal_Andrews 22 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 8:42.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 46, 5:16.

Was_Haskins 1 run (Hopkins kick), 2:05.

A_0.

___

Bal Was
First downs 18 24
Total Net Yards 350 343
Rushes-yards 32-144 22-69
Passing 206 274
Punt Returns 3-28 1–3
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-30
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-0
Comp-Att-Int 15-23-2 32-45-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-2 3-40
Punts 3-47.0 5-45.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-30 2-20
Time of Possession 29:22 30:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 7-53, Edwards 9-38, Ingram 8-34, Dobbins 5-16, Griffin 3-3. Washington, Gibson 13-46, Wright 1-9, McKissic 2-6, Barber 3-5, Haskins 3-3.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 14-21-1-193, Koch 1-1-0-15, Griffin 0-1-1-0. Washington, Haskins 32-45-0-314.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, M.Brown 4-86, Andrews 3-57, Boykin 2-28, Snead 2-20, Boyle 1-9, Duvernay 1-4, Ingram 1-3, Dobbins 1-1. Washington, McLaurin 10-118, McKissic 7-40, Gibson 4-82, Inman 4-29, Wright 4-20, C.Sims 2-17, Thomas 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Hopkins 54.

