Baltimore 31, Washington 17

|Baltimore
|7
|14
|7
|3
|—
|31
|Washington
|0
|10
|0
|7
|—
|17
First Quarter
Bal_Ingram 1 run (Tucker kick), 2:09.
Second Quarter
Bal_Jackson 50 run (Tucker kick), 9:56.
Was_Gibson 2 run (Hopkins kick), 4:41.
Bal_Andrews 25 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 1:49.
Was_FG Hopkins 43, :00.
Third Quarter
Bal_Andrews 22 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 8:42.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 46, 5:16.
Was_Haskins 1 run (Hopkins kick), 2:05.
A_0.
___
|
|Bal
|Was
|First downs
|18
|24
|Total Net Yards
|350
|343
|Rushes-yards
|32-144
|22-69
|Passing
|206
|274
|Punt Returns
|3-28
|1–3
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-30
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-23-2
|32-45-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-2
|3-40
|Punts
|3-47.0
|5-45.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-30
|2-20
|Time of Possession
|29:22
|30:38
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 7-53, Edwards 9-38, Ingram 8-34, Dobbins 5-16, Griffin 3-3. Washington, Gibson 13-46, Wright 1-9, McKissic 2-6, Barber 3-5, Haskins 3-3.
PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 14-21-1-193, Koch 1-1-0-15, Griffin 0-1-1-0. Washington, Haskins 32-45-0-314.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, M.Brown 4-86, Andrews 3-57, Boykin 2-28, Snead 2-20, Boyle 1-9, Duvernay 1-4, Ingram 1-3, Dobbins 1-1. Washington, McLaurin 10-118, McKissic 7-40, Gibson 4-82, Inman 4-29, Wright 4-20, C.Sims 2-17, Thomas 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Hopkins 54.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments