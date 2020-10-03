Trending:
Sports News

Barcelona keen to sign defender Eric Garcia from Man City

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 12:11 pm
< a min read
      

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona is looking to sign center back Eric Garcia from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old Spaniard has been linked with a return to boyhood club Barcelona, which he left three years ago, since rejecting a new deal with Pep Guardiola’s City.

“We only have like three or four center backs so we are a bit short in that position,” Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said Saturday. “I don’t want to talk much about it. It is also true I have seen what Pep said about it and that’s the reality. I am hoping we can sign him but if not we know economically speaking it is a difficult deal.”

The summer transfer window closes on Monday.

