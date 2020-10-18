On Air: Business of Government Hour
Barkley scores in stoppage time as Villa beats Leicester 1-0

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 4:58 pm
1 min read
      

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Aston Villa claimed a fourth straight win to open the Premier League season as Ross Barkley scored in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 victory over Leicester on Sunday.

Having scored seven goals against Liverpool before the international break, Villa just needed one to maintain its 100% start and move a point behind first-place Everton with a game in hand.

Barkley collected a pass from John McGinn, drove forward and sent in a shot from 25 yards (meters) that found the bottom corner in the first minute of added-on time at the King Power Stadium.

The England midfielder has scored in both of his games since joining on loan from Chelsea.

“It was touch and go whether he started today,” Villa manager Dean Smith said. “He had a knock to the knee but (it was) a great goal and a real battling performance by the whole team.”

Villa last won its first four games of a top-flight campaign 90 years ago.

It was a game of few clear-cut chances, with fourth-place Leicester lacking a cutting edge without injured striker Jamie Vardy.

Its best opportunity fell to Timothy Castagne, whose shot from an acute angle was smothered by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the first half.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

