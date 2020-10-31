On Air: Federal News Network program
Giants’ Barkley has ACL surgery on right knee in California

By The Associated Press
October 31, 2020 1:17 pm
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.

Giants coach Joe Judge confirmed the surgery on Saturday without giving specifics.

Judge said Ronnie Barnes, the team’s senior vice president of medical services and head trainer, spoke with the surgeon in Los Angeles and said the procedure seemingly went well.

Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, was injured against the Chicago Bears in the second game of the season when he was tackled at the end of a run. He has been waiting for the swelling in the knee to go down before having the surgery.

“He seems to be in good spirits and we look forward to getting him back on this side of the country,” Judge said.

The Giants have struggled this season, posting a 1-6 record in Judge’s first season as coach.

Barkley’s mother, Tonya Johnson, posted a tweet saying that the surgery was a success.

The second pick overall in ’18, Barkley ran for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 91 passes for 721 yards and four TDs. He was limited to 1,003 yards rushing and 52 catches last season, when he missed three games and was slowed by an ankle injury. The former Penn State star had 19 carries for 34 yards before being hurt this season.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

