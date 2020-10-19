On Air: Federal News Network program
Baseball players’ union to start annual Curt Flood Award

By The Associated Press
October 19, 2020 3:13 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The baseball players’ association is starting an annual Curt Flood Award.

Part of the annual Players Choice Awards, the Flood honor will be given to a player “who in the image of Flood demonstrated a selfless, longtime devotion to the players’ association and advancement of players’ rights.”

Flood died in 1997. He was a three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion who unsuccessfully sued to strike down baseball’s reserve clause, a case he lost at the Supreme Court in a 5-3 vote in 1972. His case helped unite the union behind executive director Marvin Miller, and the reserve clause was struck down by arbitrator Peter Seitz in the Andy Messersmith-Dave McNally grievance in December 1975.

The inaugural Flood award will be announced Thursday.

