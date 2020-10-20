Trending:
Bayern forward Serge Gnabry tests positive for coronavirus

By The Associated Press
October 20, 2020 3:22 pm
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, ruling him out of the defending champion’s opening game of the Champions League on Wednesday.

The club said in a brief statement that the 25-year-old Gnabry is “doing well” and is in quarantine at home. He is Bayern’s first player to test positive for COVID-19.

Gnabry trained earlier Tuesday with his teammates in the final training session for Atlético Madrid’s visit in the Champions League. He will also miss Bayern’s Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Gnabry had started each of the team’s four Bundesliga games so far, scoring a hat trick in the season-opening 8-0 rout of Schalke.

Gnabry played for Germany in its Nations League game against Switzerland last Tuesday. He equalized with his heel for the home side to draw 3-3.

