Beric, Calvo help Fire to 2-2 draw with Impact

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Robert Beric and Francisco Calvo scored to help the Chicago Fire to a 2-2 draw with the Montreal Impact on Saturday night at Red Bull Arena.

Calvo scored an empty-netter to pull Chicago even at 2-2 in the 73rd minute. Álvaro Medrán floated an entry that goalkeeper Clément Diop deflected to Calvo for a header inside the far post.

Chicago (4-7-4) is unbeaten in its last three games with two wins.

Beric rolled in a side-netter to give Chicago a 1-0 lead in the 15th. Djordje Mihailovic stepped in front of a pass by Diop and deflected it to Beric, who turned and fired from the right side of the box. He has scored in five consecutive games, tying David Accam’s franchise record set in 2017.

Lassi Lappalainen chipped into an open net to make it 1-1 in the 22nd minute. Bojan Krkic ripped a right-footer from the corner of the area which Bobby Shuttleworth stopped, but Lappalainen put away the rebound.

Maximiliano Urruti redirected a blocked shot by Zachary Brault-Guillard into the net to give the Impact a 2-1 lead in the 67th.

Montreal (5-8-2) is winless, with four losses, in its last five games.

