Bills CB Norman out vs Jets, White questionable

By The Associated Press
October 23, 2020 2:56 pm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) —

The Buffalo Bills will be shorthanded at cornerback for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Veteran Josh Norman has been declared out with a hamstring injury. Buffalo’s No. 1 cornerback, Tre’Davious White, is questionable and did not practice on Friday due to a back injury. Cam Lewis is also questionable with a wrist injury.

That leaves the Bills with only two healthy cornerbacks, Taron Johnson and Siran Neal, heading into the road game. Buffalo does have two cornerbacks on its practice squad in Dane Jackson and Lafayette Pitts.

Wide receiver John Brown (knee), guard Cody Ford (knee), tight end Dawson Knox (calf) and linebacker Tyrel Dodson (hamstring) are out.

Linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) is questionable after missing the last two games.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

