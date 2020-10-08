Bills hope to play Titans pitting pair of undefeated teams

BUFFALO (4-0) at TENNESSEE (3-0)

Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET CBS

OPENING LINE — OFF

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Bills 3-1; Titans 0-3

SERIES RECORD — Titans lead 28-19

LAST MEETING — Bills beat Titans 14-7 in Nashville on Oct. 6, 2019

LAST WEEK — Bills beat Raiders 30-13; Titans bye after game vs. Steelers rescheduled for Oct. 25, beat Vikings 31-30 in Week 3

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bills No. 4, Titans No. 7

BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (28), PASS (2).

BILLS DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (8), PASS (27).

TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (10), PASS (11).

TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (29), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — This Music City Miracle rivalry pits two of the NFL’s remaining six undefeated teams if the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak allows this game to be played in Week 5. … Bills are 4-0 for the first time since 2008 and looking to start 5-0 for the first time since 1991 on their way to a Super Bowl berth. A victory also would give the Bills their first five-game winning streak since 2004. … The Titans will be playing their first game since 31-30 win at Minnesota on Sept. 27 due to COVID-19 outbreak that closed the team facility Sept. 29. Since Sept. 24, the Titans have had 23 players and personnel test positive. … The Bills have won three straight in this series by a margin of nine points. … Buffalo QB Josh Allen is the first player in NFL history with at least 12 TD passes and three or more rushing TDs through the first four games of a season. Allen ranks second in the NFL with 1,326 yards passing and third with both a 122.7 passer rating and 12 TDs. … Bills WR Stefon Diggs is tied for the NFL lead with 403 receiving yards, a career high through the first four games of a season. … The Titans are off to their first 3-0 start since 2008. Titans are 10-3 over their past 13 games, including the playoffs and have won their first three games by a combined six points. … About 8,500 fans or approximately 12.5% of capacity will be allowed at this game … Tennessee is tied for second in the NFL with a plus-5 turnover margin. … Titans RB Derrick Henry is ranked fourth with 319 yards rushing. … Stephen Gostkowski has won each of the first three games with a field goal inside the final two minutes of regulation. … Titans WR Kalif Raymond had a career-high 118 yards receiving at Minnesota on Sept. 27. … Fantasy tip: Allen is off to the best start of his career, and he’ll be going against a defense missing two key linemen in DaQuan Jones and Jeffery Simmons.

