Bills tight end Dawson Knox tests positive; out for Jets

By The Associated Press
October 24, 2020 4:15 pm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y, (AP) — Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss Sunday’s road game against the New York Jets.

The team said Saturday he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with three players in close contact with Knox — Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney (on the PUP list) and Nate Becker (on the practice squad). They, too, will miss the game.

This is the first positive coronavirus test for a Bills player since the season began. Each of Buffalo’s previous two games were moved from their initial dates because of the the outbreak in the Tennessee Titans organization.

The Bills will travel as scheduled Saturday afternoon and continue preparations for the Jets.

Buffalo has two remaining tight ends on its roster — Tyler Kroft and Reggie Gilliam.

Four players were promoted from the practice squad to the active roster — wide receiver Duke Williams, offensive lineman Jordan Devey, linebacker Andre Smith and cornerback Dane Jackson.

The team said backup linebacker Tyrel Dodson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve.

The Bills were previously affected by a string of false positive tests in late August. They sent their rookies home in late July to work remotely after five players tested positive.

