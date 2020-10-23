On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Bottas fastest in 1st practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix

By The Associated Press
October 23, 2020 7:41 am
< a min read
      

PORTIMAO, Portugal (AP) — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice session for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

He was .34 seconds faster than teammate Lewis Hamilton and .78 ahead of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Hamilton comfortably leads the championship and his victory two weeks ago at the Eifel GP in Germany tied Michael Schumacher’s F1 record of 91 wins.

The 4.65-kilometer (2.9-mile) circuit in Portimao is undulating with frequent elevation changes and overtaking is difficult. It was used for pre-season testing in 2008 but never before held an F1 race.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

It is the second new race on the coronavirus-hit calendar after the Tuscan GP in Mugello last month.

Verstappen and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had problems with grip early on, with Leclerc going off track and into some gravel.

The car was undamaged and he finished with the fourth best time.

There is a second practice session later Friday.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First ever National Museum of the US Army set to open on Veterans Day