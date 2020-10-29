Trending:
Brach exercises option for $2,075,000 Mets salary for ’21

By The Associated Press
October 29, 2020 7:39 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Brad Brach exercised the 2021 player option in his contract with the New York Mets on Thursday, a deal worth a $2,075,000 salary for next season.

The 34-year-old right-hander was 1-0 with a 5.84 ERA in 14 relief appearances in his first full season with the Mets, who signed him in August 2019 after he was released by the Chicago Cubs. He struck out 14 and walked 14 in 12 1/3 innings.

A veteran of 10 major league seasons, Brach is 37-27 with a 3.39 ERA for San Diego (2011-13), Baltimore (2014-18), Atlanta (2019), the Cubs (2019) and the Mets (2019-20).

He agreed to a contract with the Mets last December that included an $850,000 salary for 2020 and the option, which had a $1.25 million base prices plus escalators. He earned $314,815 in prorated pay for the pandemic-shortened season.

