On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Braun out of Brewers’ lineup for elimination game vs Dodgers

By The Associated Press
October 1, 2020 8:09 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Braun was out of the Milwaukee Brewers’ starting lineup for their NL wild-card elimination game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

Braun was replaced in right field by Tyrone Taylor. Braun could be used as a pinch-hitter.

Braun left with mid-back discomfort in the fifth inning of a 4-2 loss on Wednesday after hitting a wall making a catch. He struck out twice.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell tweaked his lineup for Game 2, dropping left fielder Christian Yelich from leadoff to the No. 2 spot. Center fielder Avisail Garcia leads off.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Catcher Jacob Nottingham and Taylor both got the start after pinch hitting in Game 1. Designated hitter Ryon Healy bats cleanup. He went 1 for 7 during the regular season while spending most of it at the team’s alternate site.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made Will Smith the designated hitter, with Austin Barnes behind the plate to handle starter Clayton Kershaw. Edwin Rios had been the DH in Game 1.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane