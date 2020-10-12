Trending:
Braves LF Duvall leaves NLCS opener with left oblique issue

By The Associated Press
October 12, 2020 9:26 pm
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall left Game 1 of the NL Championships Series after hurting his left oblique in his first at-bat Monday night.

Duvall was in obvious pain after fouling off a pitch from Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler in the second inning. Duvall immediately grimaced in pain and had his hand on his left side.

Cristian Pache took over with a 1-2 count and drew a one-out walk before moving to second base on a wild pitch. He got stranded after Buehler struck out Nick Markakis and Austin Riley.

Pache took over in center field, with Ronald Acuña Jr. shifting over to right and Markakis going to left.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

