Broncos sign veteran linebacker Bradham to practice squad

By The Associated Press
October 5, 2020 6:21 pm
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have added another veteran to their practice squad, signing inside linebacker Nigel Bradham on Monday.

Bradham spent eight seasons as a starter with the Buffalo Bills (2012-15) and Philadelphia Eagles (2016-19) and has collected 619 tackles, 8½ sacks, three interceptions, and five forced fumbles in his career.

He started alongside newly signed Broncos defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan on the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship team in 2017.

Last season, Bradham had 61 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. He was in the Saints’ training camp this summer.

The Broncos have capitalized on the expanded practice squad this season, signing veteran defensive linemen Sylvester Williams and Darius Kilgo along with linebacker Isaiah Irving and cornerback Kevin Toliver II.

Bradham, a fourth-round pick out of Florida State in 2012, will fill the spot of veteran Mark Barron, another 31-year-old inside linebacker who was signed after rookie Justin Strnad’s season-ending wrist injury. Barron (hamstring) is on IR.

Veterans draw $12,000 weekly salaries compared to the usual salaries of $8,400 for members with normal practice squad eligibility. They can get called up on game day and protected from other teams signing them away.

