Buccaneers host Chargers, aiming for 3rd straight victory

LA CHARGERS (1-2) at TAMPA BAY (2-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Buccaneers by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Chargers 2-1; Buccaneers 2-1

SERIES RECORD – Chargers lead 8-3

LAST MEETING – Buccaneers beat Chargers 28-21, Dec. 4, 2016 in San Diego

LAST WEEK – Chargers lost to Panthers 21-16; Buccaneers beat Broncos 28-10

AP PRO32 RANKING – Chargers No. 19, Buccaneers No. 10

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (6), PASS (9).

CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (11), PASS (9).

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (27), PASS (21).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (3), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Los Angeles is 1-2 for the third straight season. … This is the second of three straight games against NFC South teams for the Chargers. … Coach Anthony Lynn is 8-5 vs. NFC teams but 0-1 this season. … Justin Herbert is the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300 yards in his first two games. … Tyrod Taylor, who had 321 scrimmage yards in his only start against Tampa Bay, has a passer rating above 90 in three of the last four meetings with NFC South teams. … RB Austin Ekeler leads AFC with 378 scrimmage yards. He has three games in his four-year career with 10 or more catches. … RB Joshua Kelley is fourth among AFC rookies with 225 scrimmage yards. … WR Keenan Allen leads the AFC with 24 catches and is second in receiving yards (265). … TE Hunter Henry has five or more catches in five straight games. … DE Joey Bosa has a three-game sack streak and is tied for third in the AFC with six QB hits. … The Chargers have blocked two extra points the first three weeks of the season, becoming the first team since Miami and Seattle in 1985 to accomplish that feat. … Bucs QB Tom Brady is coming off his best game with Tampa Bay. He’s 9-2 in 11 career starts vs. the Chargers and has thrown for 3,284 yards and 20 TDs. … TE Rob Gronkowski also had quite a bit of success against the Chargers while he and Brady were with the New England Patriots. He’s 4-0 with 19 receptions for 240 yards and five TDs. … WR Mike Evans has four TD receptions. He’s one of three players with a TD catch in each of the first three games. Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are the others. … OLB Jason-Pierre Paul has a sack in five consecutive games, dating to last season. … Fantasy tip: With WR Chris Godwin out with a hamstring injury, look for Bucs No. 3 receiver Scotty Miller to play a bigger role.

