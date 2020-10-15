Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

C Barnes in Dodgers lineup with Kershaw for Game 4 vs Braves

By The Associated Press
October 15, 2020 5:05 pm
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Barnes is back in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup to catch lefty ace Clayton Kershaw in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.

It was the third start this postseason, all the games started by Kershaw. Barnes was 4-for-5 at the plate in the previews two starts that the Dodgers both won.

Kershaw was initially scheduled to pitch Game 2 of the NLCS two days earlier before getting scratched because of back spasms.

Atlanta had its same lineup Thursday as Game 3, all right-handers except for NL MVP contender Freddie Freeman and switch-hitter Johan Camargo.

The Dodgers had their five left-handed batters between the Nos. 2 and 7 spots in the order against Bryse Wilson, making his postseason debut as the third Braves right-handed rookie to start in this series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MQ-8B Fire Scout takes off aboard the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords