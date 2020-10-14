On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
C-USA pushes football title game back 2 weeks to Dec. 18

By The Associated Press
October 14, 2020 5:59 pm
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Conference USA has pushed its football championship game back two weeks to Dec. 18, giving the league additional time to make up games postponed because of the coronavirus.

The league said Wednesday that its 16th championship game will now be played on a Friday night. The game had been scheduled for Dec. 5.

There have been three games matching C-USA opponents postponed the last two weeks. Seven other non-conference matchups were either postponed or canceled.

Two of those league games included Rice, which had pushed back the start of its season to Oct. 24, when the Owls play are scheduled Middle Tennessee.

Florida Atlantic had already had two non-conference games called off because of COVID-19 issues before its league game scheduled last Saturday at Southern Mississippi was postponed.

The C-USA championship game matches the champions of the East and West divisions. The team with the highest league winning percentage hosts the game.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

