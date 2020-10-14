On Air: Off The Shelf
Caden Clark scores again, New York Red Bulls tie Toronto 1-1

By The Associated Press
October 14, 2020 9:51 pm
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Teenager Caden Clark scored in the 77th minute in just his second MLS game, helping the New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 draw with MLS-leading Toronto FC on Wednesday night.

Clark fended off Marky Delgado and fired a shot from distance that beat diving goalkeeper Quentin Westberg. Clark, a 17-year-old who signed with the Red Bulls (7-8-3) early Saturday, also scored in the Red Bulls’ 1-0 win over the Atlanta United on Saturday night. Clark is the fifth-youngest player to score in his debut.

Alejandro Pozuelo, who leads Toronto with eight goals, scored on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Toronto (11-2-5), which had won five in a row, stretched its unbeaten streak to eight.

The Red Bulls’ Dru Yearwood had a potential goal reversed on an offside penalty in the 33rd.

